5,100 property owners pay tax on last day to avail rebate in Ludhiana

Residents submitting property tax at the MC’s Zone D office in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Harsimar Pal SIngh/HT)

Municipal corporation’s suvidha kendras saw heavy rush on Wednesday, as it was the last day to submit property tax and water-sewer user charges for 2020-21 with 10% rebate.

The civic body had to deploy staff for maintaining social distancing and restrictions were imposed on entry to avoid crowding.

MC officials said over 5,100 property tax returns were filed by residents on the last day, including online payment, helping MC recover over Rs 5.5 crore. Further, Rs 1.5 crore were recovered as water-sewer charges.

Now, no rebate will be given for payment of tax till December 31, and after that 10% penalty will be imposed for payments till March 31. However, water-sewer charges can be cleared till March 31 without penalty.

Superintendent, property tax, Vivek Verma said, “Residents can clear their dues online at MC’e website mcludhiana.gov.in. Over 50,000 property owners have yet to submit the tax for the current year.”

The defaulters include various malls, and MC will commence a drive from next week to recover the dues.