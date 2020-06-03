Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 5 accused of murder surrender before Tarn Taran’s OCCU IGP

5 accused of murder surrender before Tarn Taran’s OCCU IGP

The case was registered at the Sadar police station in January 2019 in which Harpreet Singh alias Happy of Noordi village was killed in a road rage incident

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 00:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Tarn Taran

Five men wanted in a case of murder registered in Tarn Taran district surrendered before Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, inspector general of police (IGP) of the state’s organised crime control unit (OCCU).

The case was registered at the Sadar police station in January 2019 in which Harpreet Singh alias Happy of Noordi village was killed in a road rage incident.

Another man had received serious injuries in the incident.

The accused were absconding since.



Those who surrendered are Sukhpal Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Gurpartap Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Gurjant Singh of Bakipur village in the district.

They were taken in custody and handed over to Sadar station house officer (SHO) for further legal action, said the IGP.

