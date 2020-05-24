Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 5 Covid-19 cases reported from Bapu Dham Colony

5 Covid-19 cases reported from Bapu Dham Colony

Two-month-old baby girl discharged from PGIMER, which now has only four active cases

Updated: May 24, 2020 16:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The new cases include four women, two aged 30, two others aged 23 and 37, and a male aged 18. (HT FILE)

Five positive Covid-19 cases were reported from the Bapu Dham Colony containment zone on Sunday, taking the city’s count to 238 with 56 active cases.

A two-month-old baby girl from Sector-25 was also discharged from the Covid-19 Hospital at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), which now has only four active cases.

The new cases include four women, two aged 30, two others aged 23 and 37, and a male aged 18.

As of now, 166 positive cases have been reported from Bapu Dham Colony, which was declared a containment zone over a month ago and accounts for about 70% of the city’s cases.



On Saturday, 115 samples were taken on site over there by health department teams.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mumbai man booked for assaulting wife over ‘tasteless’ khichdi
May 24, 2020 16:15 IST
Pakistan cricketer Taufeeq Umar tests positive for Covid-19
May 24, 2020 16:15 IST
Actor Rohan Mehra pens an emotional post on Mohit Baghel’s death
May 24, 2020 16:14 IST
Don’t think he’s ever forgiven him: Ex-Aussie captain on Warne-Waugh ‘feud’
May 24, 2020 16:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.