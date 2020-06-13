Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 5 days on, Chandigarh cops clueless about kidnapped girl

5 days on, Chandigarh cops clueless about kidnapped girl

In his complaint made on June 8, the girl’s father stated that he is suspicious of his neighbour, who belongs to Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, and is also missing

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 21:39 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Photo for representational purpose only. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

It’s been five days since Chandigarh Police registered a case of kidnapping after a 17-year-old girl went missing from Kishangarh on June 7, but the investigating officials have no clue about her whereabouts.

In his complaint made on June 8, the girl’s father stated that his daughter had been missing for a day. He told police that he is suspicious of his neighbour, who belongs to Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, and is also missing. The suspect sells soup and boiled eggs on the roadside

An official, privy to the investigation, said on Saturday that the girl’s photograph has been shared with counterparts in Punjab and Haryana and efforts are on to trace her. Police are also trying to trace the mobile phone of the suspect, as he has uploaded some pictures on social media.Family members of the suspect are also being questioned about his whereabouts.

A case has been registered under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Noida: Mercury to remain below 40 degrees C over next two days
Jun 13, 2020 23:02 IST
Doctors, other staff found ‘partying’ inside OT of MMG hospital, inquiry initiated
Jun 13, 2020 23:01 IST
HCQ not banned by ICMR, can’t stop doctors from using drug: HC
Jun 13, 2020 23:01 IST
Three arrested for illegal sand mining in Greater Noida
Jun 13, 2020 23:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.