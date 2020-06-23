5 fresh Covid-19 cases take Chandigarh’s tally to 411

Five fresh Covid-19 cases were reported from three different localities in Chandigarh on Monday, taking the total count to 411. As many as 83 of these cases are active.

UT health officials said while two cases were reported from Khuda Alisher and Dadumajra each, one surfaced in Sector 50.

The Sector-50 man, aged 37, works in Delhi and had returned home on June 16. He has three family contacts, one of whom lives in Sector 50, and the other two in Mohali. They have been sampled.

In Khuda Alisher, two men, aged 31 and 48 and unrelated to each other, have tested positive. The younger one works in a local firm and has nine family contacts. The 48-year-old one is a workplace contact of an already positive case of Sector 43. He has four family contacts. All of them will be sampled.

A 62-year-old woman suffering from multiple ailments, including asthma, has tested positive in Dadumajra Colony. She has six household contacts and all are being sampled. A 36-year-old man from Dadumajra, who is a family contact of a previous case from Sector 24, has also been found infected. His three other family contacts have tested negative.

Meanwhile, six patients have been discharged from Shri Dhanwantry Ayurvedic College and Hospital and shifted to the post-discharge quarantine facility at Sood Dharmshala. With this, 322 people have recovered so far.

2 test positive in Panchkula

Two people, including a property consultant residing in Sector 20, tested positive for Covid-19 in Panchkula on Monday, taking the district’s count of confirmed cases to 96.

The 46-year-old man has no travel history and had come for testing on his own. Health authorities suspect he came in contact with an asymptomatic person during field visits with his clients.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old Nepalese woman residing in Buddanpur village in Panchkula also tested positive. She is a contact of a woman who was found infected last week. There are 53 active cases in the district.

No case in Mohali, 17 cured

With 13 positive cases of Covid-19 surfacing in Baltana, Zirakpur, within three days, the Mohali administration on Monday declared parts of the locality as micro-containment zone.

The development comes even as no fresh case was reported in Baltana or any other part of Mohali district on Monday.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said one lane in Harmilap Nagar in Baltana, where seven members of a family residing in a cluster of 10 houses have tested positive, was declared micro-containment zone. All seven are contacts of a positive patient of Bapu Dham Colony in Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, 17 people were discharged from Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur on Monday, taking the number of cured patients in the district to 168. Those recovered include four from Kurali, three each from Dera Bassi and Lalru, two each from Baltana and Nayagaon, and one each from Zirakpur, Mohali and Dhakoli.

The total number of cases stands at 222, with 51 still active. Three people have succumbed to the disease so far.