5 Haryana cops hurt in stone-pelting incident near Delhi-Ggm border

Updated: May 21, 2020 00:10 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Five Haryana police personnel were injured on Wednesday when some people from Delhi’s Kapashera allegedly pelted stones at them after trying to forcibly enter the state’s territory, officials said.

There were reports that some people, stated to be workers, wanted to travel to Udyog Vihar in Gurugram but were stopped by the Haryana police at the Delhi-Gurugram border.

However, some of them tried to force their way despite strict measures put in place by Haryana on its borders and clashed with the police. In the incident, five policemen were injured, the officials said.

Haryana’s home minister Anil Vij said there has been a stone-pelting incident at Delhi’s Kapashera border with Haryana. He said some people tried to enter Haryana but were stopped.



“They wanted the borders to be opened for them to enter Haryana. They pelted stones at Haryana police personnel,” Vij said.

“I said under no circumstances will we open the border. The Delhi High Court had given us directions to allow interstate movement for certain categories like doctors, drivers of vehicles with essentials, Delhi municipal committee worker staff and medical staff,” he said.

“The relaxation is not for common people. I cannot allow movement of common people. Our police force is working round-the-clock to keep everyone in Haryana safe (from COVID-19). Those who will pelt stones at them, we are not going to spare them. We will take strict action against them,” said Vij.

