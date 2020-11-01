Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / 5 held with illegal arms at nakas in Chandigarh

5 held with illegal arms at nakas in Chandigarh

Most nakas were set up near prominent night clubs and discos in view of the recent string of shooting incidents in the city

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 21:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Police have seized a pistol, a revolver, a countrymade pistol and 24 live cartridges from the accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police arrested five persons with illegal arms and ammunition, from nakas set up across the city on Saturday night, in view of the recent string of shooting incidents.

Most of the nakas were set up near prominent night clubs and discos. Police have seized a pistol, a revolver, a countrymade pistol and 24 live cartridges from the accused.

Around 11.30pm, police stopped a white Mahindra Scorpio, bearing a Punjab registration number, for checking at a naka near TDI mall in Sector 17. Instead of stopping, the car driver tried to speed away. But the cops stopped him with barricades and on checking, found a pistol and seven live cartridges in the vehicle. The driver, Lakhwinder Singh, 31, of Bathinda, was arrested from the spot. During interrogation, it was revealed that he runs a sweet shop and a locking tile factory in Malout, Punjab.

Later around 1.30am, a white Swift Car, with a Delhi number, was intercepted. This car’s driver managed to escape the naka but the police gave him a chase and caught around the Sector 7/8/18/19 roundabout. A country-made pistol and five live cartridges were recovered from the accused, identified as Amritpal Singh, 45, of Bathinda. Harpreet Singh, 29, of Mansa, who was in the passenger seat, was also arrested. Police recovered seven live cartridges and a gun holster belt from him. Both claim to be farmers but police are trying to establish if they have any links to the recent firing incidents in the city.

At a naka laid near Sindhi Sweets in Sector 8, police intercepted a white Endeavour SUV around midnight. On seeing the police, the person sitting on the passenger side got off and tried to flee on foot but he was apprehended immediately. The accused, later identified as Varun Garg, 35, of Jaisurya Sunrise Green Society, Zirakpur, was found possessing three live cartridges. The driver, Kuldip Singh, 32, of Gagowal village of Mansa, was also found possessing a revolver and two live cartridges.

All accused were arrested under the Arms Act and sent to police remand.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
Nov 01, 2020 20:31 IST
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
Nov 01, 2020 20:27 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: KKR set for dominant win over RR
Nov 01, 2020 23:11 IST
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Nov 01, 2020 18:13 IST

latest news

Online classes for college students to start from November 2
Nov 01, 2020 23:13 IST
26 people arrested for betting on IPL match
Nov 01, 2020 23:12 IST
Haryana CM inaugurates U-turn flyover at Shankar Chowk
Nov 01, 2020 23:12 IST
Three, including Bhondsi inmates, arrested for supplying drugs
Nov 01, 2020 23:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.