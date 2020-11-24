₹5 lakh, jewellery stolen from IB officer’s house in Chandigarh
Burglars struck at the locked government accommodation in Sector 46 when the officer was out of town on leave
Burglars struck at the locked government accommodation of an Intelligence Bureau officer in Sector 46 and fled with ₹5 lakh and jewellery, Chandigarh Police said on Tuesday.
Sansar Chand, a junior intelligence officer, had gone out of town on leave when he received a call from his neighbour on Sunday evening, informing him that the lock of his main door was broken.
He returned on Monday to find that ₹5 lakh that he had taken as a personal loan besides a pair of earrings, two nose pins, three pairs of silver anklets and three silver rings were missing.
Police are scanning CCTV footage in the area to identify the burglars. A case has been registered under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 454 (house break-in) of the Indian Penal Code at the police station in Sector 34.
Meanwhile, another case of theft was reported at a painter’s house in Kajheri village, Sector 52. Lal Babu, the house owner, told police that his wife had gone to get clothes drying on the roof when the thief struck. A bag containing jewellery items was stolen. A case has been registered at the police station in Sector 36.