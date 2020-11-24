Sections
₹5 lakh, jewellery stolen from IB officer’s house in Chandigarh

Burglars struck at the locked government accommodation in Sector 46 when the officer was out of town on leave

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 23:47 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Burglars struck at the locked government accommodation of an Intelligence Bureau officer in Sector 46 and fled with ₹5 lakh and jewellery, Chandigarh Police said on Tuesday.

Sansar Chand, a junior intelligence officer, had gone out of town on leave when he received a call from his neighbour on Sunday evening, informing him that the lock of his main door was broken.

He returned on Monday to find that ₹5 lakh that he had taken as a personal loan besides a pair of earrings, two nose pins, three pairs of silver anklets and three silver rings were missing.

Police are scanning CCTV footage in the area to identify the burglars. A case has been registered under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 454 (house break-in) of the Indian Penal Code at the police station in Sector 34.

Meanwhile, another case of theft was reported at a painter’s house in Kajheri village, Sector 52. Lal Babu, the house owner, told police that his wife had gone to get clothes drying on the roof when the thief struck. A bag containing jewellery items was stolen. A case has been registered at the police station in Sector 36.

