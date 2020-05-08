5-year-old boy on cycle killed in Chandigarh accident

A five-year-old boy on a cycle died after a goods carrier hit him in Chandigarh’s Maloya Colony, police said on Friday.

The accident, which took place around 5pm on Thursday, was the first fatal one in the city ever since the lockdown was put in place in 46 days ago. The last road fatality was reported on March 21. As many as 13 people have lost their lives in road accidents in Chandigarh this year so far.

The victim has been identified as Tanvir. Lavish Kumar, 26, who was behind the wheel rushed him to hospital, but to no avail.

The boy’s father, Gulshan Kumar, who works as an auto-rickshaw, was called to the hospital later.

Police said the accused, Lavish, is a graduate and lends a hand in his father’s transportation business. He has been booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence. He was arrested, but later released on bail.