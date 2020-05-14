50% Covid-19 patients admitted to Chandigarh’s PGIMER in 13-39 age group

Experts say the productive age group is the most affected because they travel for work-related things and are more exposed to the virus, which is a national trend. (HT Photo)

Individuals belonging to the young and productive age group of 13-39 years account for half of the cumulative 138 coronavirus cases which are undergoing treatment at or have been discharged from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). Following these are those in age group of 40-59 years who account for 28.2% of the cumulative cases.

“More number of young patients can be linked to their greater mobility, or moving out of their houses, than other age groups. The young population also mixes up with their peers more than family too. However, it is also observed that most of them are asymptomatic,” said Dr GD Puri, dean (academics), PGIMER.

However, scientifically it needs more investigation to say something concrete about it, he stressed.

Also, among the affected, 54% are females, but there is no concrete proof to suggest that females are more vulnerable.

“Most of the productive individuals belong to the young age group, who move outdoors for professional and family commitments,” said Dr Jagat Ram, director, PGIMER.

Dr Sonu Goel, public health expert at PGIMER, said, “The productive age group is the most affected because they travel for work-related things and are more exposed to the virus, which is a national trend.”

Compared to other countries, India has a far greater population of those in the age group of 15-60 years. As per 2011 Census data, 29.5% of Indians belong to the 0-15 age group, 62.5% to the 15-59 age group and 8% are aged 60 years and above.

HOWEVER, FATALITY RATE HIGH AMONG OLD

As per the information, the fatality rate of cases at PGIMER so far, which stands at 6.5%, has been observed more in the older age group (more than 60 years old).

“People in the old age groups should be more protected because chances of fatality are more in them,” Dr Goel said.

Experts say quarantining or isolating the contagiously ill people is being done to contain the spread, but the government should think about implementing reverse quarantine for hotspots like Bapu Dham Colony.

“Under reverse quarantine, a person who is vulnerable, say old age group, with imminent danger of his contracting the infection from other sick people is kept away until the danger passes,” Dr Goel said.