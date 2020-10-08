Sections
50% physical hearings likely in district courts by next week

Plastic sheets are being placed inside courtrooms and other Covid-19 related precautionary arrangements are being made in the court premises

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 23:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Expect the district courts in Chandigarh to begin physical hearings by next week. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/For representation)

About 50% physical hearings are likely to start in the Chandigarh district courts by next week after the long break during the Covid-19 pandemic, NK Nanda, president of the District Bar Association said on Thursday.

Adding that the decision was taken at an association meeting, Nanda said, “Currently work of placing plastic sheets inside courtrooms (is continuing) and other Covid-19 related arrangements are being done inside the court premises. Most likely, by Wednesday, it will be completed and physical hearings will start.”

Earlier, the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana had decided that a chain hunger strike would be launched from October 13 if physical hearings of courts did not start even after announcement of the Unlock 5 guidelines. Plans were being made for five advocates to sit at the HC premises and the district courts every day.

The lawyers had warned that if the physical functioning of the court did not start in phased manner then from October 26 they would begin a restrained boycott of virtual courts.

