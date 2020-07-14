50% reservation for women in panchayats on the anvil: Haryana deputy CM

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said the BJP-JJP government was contemplating reserving 50% seats for women in panchayats. He said 20 states have already done the same and Haryana would take this farsighted decision to strengthen the panchayati raj institutions.

He said the state government would also give two-wheelers (scooty) to the women panches, sarpanches and other members working in the panchayati raj institutions for their excellent performance.

Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of rural development and panchayat, said the state government was preparing a list of 100 such women who have done outstanding work in villages. “The empowerment of women means empowerment of the entire family and society and this would definitely be a step in the right direction,” he said.

He said after making education qualification mandatory for the panchayat elections, revolutionary change has been witnessed in the performance of panchayats .

He said 100 women, who have performed exceptionally well, would be given ‘scooty’ under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) by Honda.