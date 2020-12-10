Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / 50-year-old held for molesting niece in Ludhiana

50-year-old held for molesting niece in Ludhiana

The accused had allegedly murdered his wife 15 years ago and was involved in another murder case

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 23:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Representative image

A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting his 16-year-old niece here on Thursday. The victim lives with her maternal grandparents, who came to her rescue and lodged an FIR at Daresi police station.

The FIR was lodged following statement of mother of the accused, who is a resident of Santokh Nagar. The 70-year-old woman said that her granddaughter lives with her. The accused, who is her son, is an acute alcoholic, is facing trial in criminal cases and was imprisoned for 10 years in a murder case.

The complainant said that on December 7, she was on first floor of the house while her granddaughter was on the ground floor.

She rushed downstairs after hearing screams of the girl and saw her son, in inebriated condition, molesting his niece. She rescued the girl and raised an alarm following which the accused fled the spot. She called the police and lodged a complaint.

Sub-inspector (SI) Davinder Singh, SHO at Daresi police station, said police arrested the accused on Thursday when he was trying to escape. A case has been registered against him under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.

The accused had allegedly murdered his wife 15 years ago and was involved in another murder case. In 2019, his daughter had also lodged an FIR against him for sexually assaulting her at Salem Tabri police station, but he was acquitted.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest
Dec 10, 2020 22:10 IST
Following India protests closely, says UK after Boris Johnson gaffe
Dec 10, 2020 22:57 IST
Attack on Nadda’s convoy: Centre seeks report from Bengal govt
Dec 10, 2020 22:00 IST
No guarantee we’re out of Covid-19 pandemic, says Abhijit Banerjee
Dec 10, 2020 22:32 IST

latest news

Protesters barge into Sisodia’s house, act caught on camera
Dec 10, 2020 23:18 IST
Dushyant rules out snapping ties with BJP govt over farmers’ agitation
Dec 10, 2020 23:18 IST
Pvt unaided schools charitable institutions, must ensure online education for all, govt tells HC
Dec 10, 2020 23:17 IST
Delhi riots: Court grants bail to former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain’s brother
Dec 10, 2020 23:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.