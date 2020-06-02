Sections
₹500 fine for not wearing mask in Chandigarh

Wearing of a three-ply mask or cloth mask was made compulsory in the city on April 9

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 21:48 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Venturing out of your house without wearing a mask will now attract a fine ₹500 in Chandigarh.

The UT administration on Tuesday imposed the fine on anyone found violating the rule in public places, such as streets, hospitals, offices and markets.

Non-payment of the fine will attract proceedings under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Wearing of a three-ply mask or cloth mask was made compulsory in the city on April 9.



