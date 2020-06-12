Sections
52-year-old Malerkota woman succumbs to Covid-19 in Patiala hospital

The woman was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension; of 33 active cases in Sangrur district, 19 cases have been reported from Malerkotla

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 11:59 IST

By Avtar Singh, Hindustan Times/Sangrur

(Representative Image/HT File )

A 52-year-old woman succumbed to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, on Friday morning.

The patient, Bimla Devi, was a resident of Malerkotla town, which is around 35km from Sangrur.

Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Ravinder Kaur Kaler said, “Bimla Devi was first rushed to the local hospital where she tested positive for Covid-19. She was referred to the Government Rajindra Hospital at Patiala as she was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension.”

She was put on ventilator at the hospital but passed away.



Sangrur district had recorded its first Covid-19 death on Wednesday after 70-year-old Mohammad Bashir of Malerkotla succumbed to the disease at a Patiala hospital.

Malerkotla is one of the worst hit towns of the district. Of 33 active cases in the district, 19 cases have been reported from Malerkotla, five from Amargarh (near Malerkotla), three from Moonak, two from Sangrur, two from Longowal and two from Sherpur.

