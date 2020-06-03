53% MD, MS seats vacant in Punjab medical colleges as first round of counselling ends

As many as 53% MD (doctor of medicine) and MS (master of surgery) seats remained vacant in the seven medical colleges of Punjab following the first round of counselling for the admissions to the postgraduate (PG) courses.

Of a total of 621 state quota of PG seats, including MD, MS, MDS (master of dental surgery) and diploma, in seven medical and 12 dental colleges in the state, 339 (54%) have been declared vacant by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot.

The first round of online counselling for admissions was completed by the varsity on June 1.

Of a total of 447 MD, MS seats in three government and four private colleges, 237 were declared vacant. Also, 24 out of 36 diploma seats were declared vacant in seven medical colleges.

The total vacant seats for MD/MS and diploma for the second counselling in government medical colleges at Patiala, Amritsar and Faridkot is 85. The number of such seats is 176 in four private medical colleges — Sri Guru Ram Das Medical College (SGRDMC), Amritsar, Dayanand Medical College (DMC) and Christian Medical College (CMC), Ludhiana, and Adesh Medical College, Bathinda. Of the three PGDSM seats at Netaji Subash National Institute of Sports, Patiala, one is vacant.

Seventy seven of a total of 135 MDS state quota seats are vacant in 12 dental colleges after the first round. Among all dental colleges, only Government Dental College, Amritsar, managed to fill all the six seats.

15% NRI seats filled

Nearly 85% of the MD, MS and MDS seats under the NRI category are lying vacant after the first round. Of 36 MS, MD seats in three private medical colleges, only seven were filled. There was no taker for 11 MDS seats in eight dental colleges.

Box:

Security deposit to be forfeited for

exiting allotted seats after 2nd round

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences has included a penalty clause according to which candidates will forfeit their refundable security deposit, if they exit the allotted seats after the second round of counseling.

The candidates have to submit ₹25,000 deposit for submitting the preference for only government colleges, ₹2 lakh for submitting preference for government and private colleges as well as minority institutions and private universities.

BFUHS registrar Dr GC Ahir said, “The decision was taken to stop the unethical practice of blocking of seats by the candidates. Once a candidate joins a seat allotted in the second round, they will not be eligible for exiting the seat or for any other round of counselling.”