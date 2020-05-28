Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 53-year-old woman dies, Haryana’s case count reaches 1,381

53-year-old woman dies, Haryana’s case count reaches 1,381

Faridabad district has recorded seven of the total 18 deaths due to Covid-19

Updated: May 28, 2020 01:22 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

With a steep spike of 76 new cases, the Covid-19 count climbed to 1,381 in Haryana on Wednesday. Also, the state recorded its 18th casualty due to the virus with the death of a 53-year old woman in Faridabad.

Senior doctors said she also had chronic renal ailments. Faridabad district has recorded seven of the total 18 deaths due to Covid-19.

Faridabad also reported maximum cases (25) on Wednesday, which included two foreign-returnees (from Afghanistan and Oman), followed by Gurugram (20), Sonepat (11), Palwal (8), Jhajjar (4) Rohtak and Narnaul (3 each) and Karnal and Sirsa (1 each).

The data showed that more than 55% cumulative cases and about 60% active cases were from three districts — Faridabad, Gurugram and Sonepat. Most of the new cases, doctors said, were contacts of already infected persons or those who had been visiting Delhi from Faridabad and Gurugram.



11 TEST POSITIVE IN SONEPAT

The Sonepat cases included two couples, a 20-year-old woman, a 15-year-old girl, a 42-year-old labourer and a 44-year-old woman, who worked at a private factory. Sonepat DC Shyam Lal Punia said the infected patients, except a 28-year-old who is admitted to a Delhi hospital, have been sent to the isolation ward at BPS medical college.

4 FOREIGN-RETURNEES FOUND INFECTED IN JHAJJAR

Four persons, who had returned from aboard, tested positive for the virus in Jhajjar. A 22-year-old man with travel history to Delhi was also found infected in Karnal.

In Kurukshetra too, a 22-year-old labourer was tested positive.

SUDDEN SPURT BRINGS DOWNS RECOVERY RATE

Even though 14 more patients were discharged after their treatment, the recent spurt in new cases brought down the recovery rate of Haryana in the past few days. The rate which had crossed 66% five days ago fell down by 6% on Wednesday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ex-sarpanch, panchayat secretary booked for embezzling Rs 59.75 lakh in Punjab
May 28, 2020 01:54 IST
Sidhu Moosewala case: Four cops among 5 accused get interim bail
May 28, 2020 01:52 IST
2 held for Sangrur village sacrilege
May 28, 2020 01:48 IST
Yamunanagar : 40-year-old woman dies in clash between two groups
May 28, 2020 01:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.