Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 54 Haryana residents arrive from Singapore

54 Haryana residents arrive from Singapore

As many as 67 returnees, including four from Punjab, five from Rajasthan, three from Chattisgarh and one from Orissa were quarantined in Haryana.

Updated: May 09, 2020 03:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

They arrived at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport Friday morning. (HT FILE)

The first batch of 54 Haryana residents stranded in Singapore due to the Covid-19 situation arrived at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport Friday morning.

The Air India flight (AI381) from Singapore had 234 passengers onboard, all of whom were found asymptomatic during the screening at the airport, officials said.

As many as 67 returnees, including four from Punjab, five from Rajasthan, three from Chattisgarh and one from Orissa were quarantined in Haryana.

As many as 132 were quarantined at New Delhi and 35 sent to Uttar Pradesh. The second flight (AI 1242) with 165 on board including Haryana residents from Dhaka in Bangladesh will arrive at New Delhi on May 9 afternoon (3 pm). The third flight (AI 926) from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia carrying 145 passengers, including Haryana residents, will arrive on May 10 at 8 pm.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: Only severe cases to be tested before discharge, says Centre
May 09, 2020 00:51 IST
Stranded Indians won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns: Govt
May 09, 2020 01:08 IST
Flights carrying 335 evacuees from Riyadh, Bahrain land in Kerala
May 09, 2020 00:35 IST
‘Army won’t be deployed in Mumbai, will fight Covid-19 together’: Thackeray
May 09, 2020 01:14 IST

latest news

Finding a seat on trains a bigger challenge than an arduous trek back home
May 09, 2020 03:40 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
May 09, 2020 03:30 IST
Now, Rewari too loses green tag, no Haryana district in safe zone now
May 09, 2020 03:34 IST
54 Haryana residents arrive from Singapore
May 09, 2020 03:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.