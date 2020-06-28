543 fresh infections take Haryana tally to 13,427

A health worker shows with a sample collected from a local during Covid-19 testing at Urban Primary Health Centre in Rajiv Nagar, Gurugram, on Saturday. (PARVEEN KUMAR/HT)

Seven coronavirus patients in Haryana died on Saturday, taking the state’s death toll to 218.

Among those who succumbed to the virus were two Gurugram residents and one each from Faridabad, Rewari, Jhajjar, Sonepat and Karnal.

As per a medical bulletin, 543 fresh cases were reported on Saturday from 15 districts, pushing the cumulative number of positive cases past 13,000. The number of active cases stood at 4,737.

Seven districts — Ambala, Palwal, Hisar, Kurukshetra, Jind, Kaithal and Charkhi Dadri — did not report any fresh cases, the bulletin mentioned.

On Saturday, 456 patients recovered from the respiratory illness, taking the total number of those cured to 8,472.

There were 71 critically ill patients in the state, including 15 on ventilator support, while 4,666 patients had mild Covid-19 symptoms.

Faridabad district with 191 cases was the biggest contributor to the tally of fresh infections, followed by Gurugram and Sonepat districts which reported 126 and 63 cases, respectively.

These three districts abutting the national capital collectively have 3,384 active cases, about 71% of the total such cases in the state.

Though Gurugram has the highest number of active cases at 1,518, the gap between Gurugram and Faridabad in terms of active cases seems to be closing fast.

Faridabad was just 93 active cases short of Gurugram’s tally of active cases.

Among the other districts, Bhiwani reported 52 fresh cases followed by Mahendergarh (26), Rohtak (24), Rewari and Panipat (14 each), Nuh (10), Jhajjar (9), Karnal (4), Panchkula, Yamunanagar and Sirsa (3 each) and Fatehabad (1).

Although the bulletin mentioned no new case from Kurukshetra, the local administration said a 14-year-old boy had tested positive in the Tatki village of district, which has so far logged 114 Covid-19 cases.

Panipat chief medical officer Sant Lal Verma said there were 63 active cases in the district, while 101 patients have so far recovered and been discharged.

In Karnal, three people tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, Chief Medical Officer Ashwini Ahuja said, adding that the total number of cases stood at 273 in the district, 92 of which were active.