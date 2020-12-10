Sections
₹55 lakh extortion allegation against P’kula policemen to be probed

Karnal man alleges that a contact who promised to get him a house in Panchkula came to his hotel room with some policemen and took the ‘advance’ money after threat to falsely implicate him in a case

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 23:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

A Karnal man has alleged that two men who promised to help him buy a house in Panchkula cheated him of ₹55.50 lakh with the help of some policemen. (PTI/For representational purposes)

The Panchkula deputy commissioner of police (DCP) has set up a special investigation team to look into allegations by a Karnal resident that two men, Sanjeev and Kushbinder Sharma, and some policemen here had extorted Rs 55.50 lakh from him and threatened to falsely implicate him in a case.

A police press statement said important leads had been found during investigations in a case registered at the Sector 5 police station here on December 8 under sections 120-B, 384 (extortion) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sanjeev, Kushwinder Sharma and others were booked on a complaint to the Haryana home minister by Kunal Chopra from Karnal, which was forwarded to the DGP .

Chopra told the police that he had spoken to Delhi resident Sanjeev about his plans to buy a house in Panchkula, who had then asked him to speak to Kushwinder Sharma of Panchkula. In his complaint to the police after which the FIR was registered, Chopra said, “I called Kushwinder Sharma, who assured me that he could get me the house of an NRI (non-resident Indian) at half price, but I would have to pay Rs 50 lakh in advance to the caretaker.”



On November 26, Chopra said in his complaint that he took Rs 55.50 lakh and reached Hotel Sartaj 2 in Sector 5 here and went to his booked room. Kushwinder Sharma soon came over there with two police constables and five other men who took Chopra’s bag after accusing him of gambling.

“When I rushed downstairs after them, I saw them sitting in a Bolero, on which SHO (station house officer), Sector 14 Panchkula was written,” Chopra alleged.

He said when he went to the police station he was asked to leave and was allegedly threatened that they (police) would involve him in a false case.

