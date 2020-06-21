Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 55% new enrolments in Ludhiana govt school are from private schools

55% new enrolments in Ludhiana govt school are from private schools

THE SHIFT: Faced with financial crunch, parents shifting wards to govt schools that provide free education facility

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 01:08 IST

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Unable to pay the exorbitant fees of private schools amid the lockdown-induced financial woes, more and more parents are looking to shift their wards to government schools.

Education department records show that 55% of the new enrollments in the district’s government schools are of students shifting from private schools.

Faced with layoffs, loss in businesses, parents drifting towards government schools that charge no fee for students upto Class 8. The fee for students of Classes 9 to 12 is also minimal.

The private schools, on the other hand, are forcing parents to deposit three months’ tuition fee and pay other charges, unmindful of the financial constraints they may be facing.



ONLINE CLASSES AND OTHER PERKS

Besides, students and their parents also seem impressed by the online and televised classes started by the school education department.

District education officer (secondary) Swaranjit Kaur, says, “Online classes through zoom app, recorded lectures on television and radio have also helped increase the enrolment in the government schools. Government schools are also providing free textbooks, uniform and better infrastructure to students, which is encouraging parents to consider shifting their wards here.”

The school principals, meanwhile, have started making arrangements to accommodate the new students. Rajesh Kumar, principal, Government Senior Secondary School, Basti Jodhewal, says, “Our school earlier had a 1,239 student. Now, our strength has increased to 1,590. I have written to the district education department to allow us to hold classes for primary sections in the morning shift and senior classes 9 to 12 in the afternoon shift once the school reopens.”

