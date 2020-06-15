55% students take first online test conducted by Chandigarh education dept

Around 55% students attempted the first online test conducted by the Chandigarh education department on Saturday. The test was taken by students of Classes 9 and 10 from more than 100 government schools in the city.

A Google form link was sent to students where mathematics questions were asked in multiple-choice format.

Sources in the department said the test was conducted so they can prepare a database on how many students attempted the test and how they fared.

The initial report on the accessibility of the test submitted by the education department to higher authorities states, “The online test on mathematics chapter 1 (number systems) for students of Class 9 was attempted by 6,500 students, approximately 55% of all government school students in the city. The test for students of Class 10 was attempted by 6,100 students, approximately 50% of the total strength.”

The report also states, “The online link for the test was sent to students. After submission, students were able to check their score, which was saved automatically on the back end. The test contained 25 multiple choice questions and each carried one mark. The tests were conducted between 9am to 10am for Class 10 and 11am to 12pm for Class 9.”

Alka Mehta, district education officer, Chandigarh said, “We have made groups of teachers, subject-wise and class-wise. All of them decided that there should be an online assessment to know how many students can access online education and understand it.”

“It was a simple test. Only mathematics questions were asked in multiple-choice question format. The test was designed using google forms by our teachers,” Mehta said.

“Of course, 100% students could not attempt the test because many have connectivity issues, while many don’t know how to operate smartphones,” she added.