55-year-old cancer patient succumbs to Covid-19 in J&K's Rajouri

The death toll in Jammu region has mounted to 16, lockdown re-imposed in certain areas

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 19:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Jammu

A 55-year-old man succumbed to Covid-19 at the Government Medical College and Hospital here on Saturday, officials said.

The death toll in Jammu region has now gone up to 16. GMCH medical superintendent Dr Dara Singh said, “A 55-year-old man from Bari Brahmana had been hospitalised on June 29. He had acute respiratory distress besides comorbidities such as urinary bladder cancer and diabetes. He died of Covid-19 around 12.20pm.”

Meanwhile, a day after 51 Covid-19 cases were reported in Rajouri, the district administration on Saturday re-imposed lockdown in many areas of Rajouri.

Except for essential commodities, all business establishments were closed in many parts of the district. The lockdown was re-imposed in Jawahar Nagar, Khandli, Salani, Panja, Gujjar Mandi, Malik Market, Old Town, Kheora and Darhali bridge.



“The decision to re-impose lockdown was taken to prevent community transmission in the area because people were neither maintaining social distancing nor following the SoPs,” said a senior official.

TEHSILDAR, HOSPITAL STAFF HOME QUARANTINED 

He also said the Manjakote tehsildar and his staff members had been home quarantined because some Covid-19 patients had visited his office on Thursday.

Similarly, six employees of the orthopaedic ward of GMC Associated Hospital, Rajouri, have also been kept under home quarantine after a patient, who was undergoing treatment at the hospital, tested positive.

