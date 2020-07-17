Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 55- year-old loses battle to virus in Ludhiana, 57 others tests positive

55- year-old loses battle to virus in Ludhiana, 57 others tests positive

He was undergoing treatment at the Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, where he breathed his last.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 00:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Ludhiana

(Representative Image/HT File)

A 55-year-old man lost his battle to Covid-19 while 57 others tested positive for the virus in Ludhiana on Thursday.

The deceased is a resident of Jagirpur village. He was undergoing treatment at the Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, where he breathed his last.

Among the fresh cases are three cops and two healthcare workers. One cop, aged 35, is deployed at the police control room while the other two, aged 30 and 55, are deployed at Moti Nagar and Mullapur Dakha police stations respectively.

The health department has started tracing their contacts.



1,100 SAMPLES SENT FOR TESTING

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said the district now has 488 active cases. It’s cumulative total has now reached
1,626 while the death toll stands at 40. He said as many as 1,100 samples were sent for testing on Thursday. Till date, as many as 47,149 samples have been sent for testing.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mann slams Punjab govt over abolition of posts in water resources dept
Jul 17, 2020 01:51 IST
Centre’s ordinances: Haryana arhtiyas’ body extends support to farmers’ protest
Jul 17, 2020 01:48 IST
Sand mining on Yamuna banks: NGT takes notice, forms joint committee
Jul 17, 2020 01:47 IST
Vasundhara Raje helping Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, says BJP ally Beniwal
Jul 17, 2020 01:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.