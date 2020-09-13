Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 55-year-old truck cleaner dies in Zirakpur

55-year-old truck cleaner dies in Zirakpur

Was on his way to Parwanoo when he alighted at a stop near Chhat village, vomited blood and collapsed

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 18:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Proceedings under section 174 of CrPC were initiated on Sunday after a man collapsed and died near Chhat village in Zirakpur. (Shutterstock/For representation)


Bir Singh, a 55-year-old truck cleaner from Kishangarh village in Moga died suddenly on Sunday while fetching water from Peer Baba Dargah on Patiala Road near Chhat village of Zirakpur.

Kulwinder Singh, driver of the truck said in his statement to the police that he and Bir Singh were on their way to Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh. They halted near the airport lights near Chhat village where the latter suddenly vomited blood and fainted after going to fetch water from the dargah.

He was taken to Dera Bassi Civil Hospital after a passer-by called an ambulance, but was declared dead by doctors.

Sub-Inspector Bhinder Singh Khangura, who is investigating the case, said the body had been handed over to relatives after post-mortem.



Proceedings under section 174 of CrPC had been initiated.

