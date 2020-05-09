Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 56-year-old Nanded returnee dies of Covid-19 in Ludhiana

56-year-old Nanded returnee dies of Covid-19 in Ludhiana

The man suffered a cardiac arrest at night, he is the sixth person to be claimed by the disease in the district

Updated: May 09, 2020 13:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Ludhiana

So far, Ludhiana has reported 125 Covid-19 cases, of which 10 patients have recovered. (HT PHOTO )

A 56-year-old Nanded returnee from Manuke village, Jagraon, succumbed to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday. He is the sixth person in the district to be claimed by the disease.

Confirming the patient’s death, civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said the deceased, Gurjant Singh, had returned from Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra.

The patient had been undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital. He suddenly suffered a cardiac arrest, said Dr Bagga.

As per doctors, the patient complained of chest congestion and shortness of breath and was given medicine to help him sleep. However, he did not wake up in the morning. The doctor on duty declared him dead.



The patient’s family has been informed of his death and his body has been shifted to the mortuary.

So far, Ludhiana has reported 125 Covid-19 cases, of which 10 patients have recovered.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bank defaulters flee country, SBI lodges complaint against Delhi firm after 4 yrs
May 09, 2020 12:30 IST
‘Bengal govt not allowing trains with migrants to reach state’: Amit Shah
May 09, 2020 10:41 IST
Bihar minister clashes with Delhi govt over rail fare of migrant workers  
May 09, 2020 11:51 IST
India reports 3,320 new Covid-19 cases, 95 deaths in 24 hours
May 09, 2020 09:21 IST

latest news

APSC Recruitment 2020: 260 Assistant engineer vacancies on offer, check details
May 09, 2020 13:04 IST
56-year-old Nanded returnee dies of Covid-19 in Ludhiana
May 09, 2020 13:00 IST
I feel for spinners in Australia: Usman Khawaja
May 09, 2020 13:00 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: We’re prepared for the worst, says Health minister on Covid and all the latest news
May 09, 2020 12:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.