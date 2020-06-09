Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 59 fresh infections in Punjab, tally reaches 2,795

59 fresh infections in Punjab, tally reaches 2,795

Most cases, 17 each, were reported from Amritsar and Ludhiana districts, majority of them, officials say, community transmission infections

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 23:24 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Amritsar

AMRITSAR/LUDHIANA/Faridkot There is no let up in the surge in Covid-19 cases as 59 fresh infections were reported from across Punjab on Tuesday. Most cases, 17 each, were reported from Amritsar and Ludhiana districts, majority of them, officials say, community transmission infections.

With this, Punjab’s patient tally has gone up to 2,795 and the virus has claimed 56 lives in the state.

Seventeen people—13 from Amritsar, three from Pathankot and one from Tarn Taran—were tested positive for Covid-19 in Majha region on Tuesday, health officials said.

Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore said, “The district reported 13 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. Out of 13, six are fresh cases of community transmission and five are close contacts of those already infected. Two asymptomatic people, whose samples were taken during random sampling, also tested positive.”



In Ludhiana, 17 people tested positive of Covid-19 on Tuesday, including three patients from Jalandhar and two from Malerkotla. Among the patients is a two-year-old girl whose had travelled to Gurugram in the recent past.

As many as 13 members of an extended family of Kotkapura town in Faridkot also tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar said they all are contacts of a patient. “They were admitted to the isolation ward of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot,” he said.

“The local transmission has begun in the Kotkapura sub-division and we suspect more cases in the coming days,” said a health official.

Sangrur reported five cases, while four people tested positive for the virus in Patiala.

From the Doaba region, three cases were reported, one on Jalandhar and two in SBS Nagar districts.

3 judges, 5 court staffers quarantined in Jalandhar

Three judges, five court staff members of district and sessions court, Jalandhar, and an advocate will be home quarantined for 14 days after an undertrial who was produced in the court on June 5 and June 7 tested positive for Covid-19.

Patient gives birth

A 23-year-old Covid-19 patient gave birth to a boy at Gian Sagar Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday.

A resident of Salempur village in Mohali district, the patient was admitted to the isolation centre on June 1.

Medical superintendent Dr SPS Goraya said, “A caesarean surgery was performed. The boy is healthy and his nasal swab has been sent for test,” he said.

