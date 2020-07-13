Sections
59, including 14 excise department employees, test positive in Patiala

Covid count mounts to 634; 35 cases are from Patiala city, five each from Nabha and Rajpura, three from Patran, two from Samana and nine from different villages across the district

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 15:02 IST

By Navrajdeep Singh, Hindustan Times/Patiala

(Representative Image/HT )

In a major spike, as many as 59 people, including 14 excise department employees, and a naib tehsil with the revenue department have tested positive for the coronavirus disease in Patiala on Monday, taking the Covid-19 count to 634.

Of total the total cases, 35 are from Patiala city, five each from Nabha and Rajpura, three from Patran, two from Samana and nine from different villages across the district.

After a naib tehsildar stationed at the Patiala mini-secretariat where the offices of senior officials, including a deputy commissioner are situated, was found infected, the health department carried out an extensive sanitation drive. Work and public dealings remained suspended at the mini-secretariat. Even the Suvidha Centre remained closed for two days.

Civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said 35 patients are direct contacts of Covid-19 patients, seven are inter-state travellers and 17 are new cases.



“The increase in number of cases in Patiala city is due to local transmission as most people found positive are those residing in containment and micro-containment zones,” he said.

Meanwhile, the health department has initiated a door-to-door survey in containment zones.

