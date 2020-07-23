Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 6,355 cops withdrawn from non-core duties to create Covid reserves in Punjab

6,355 cops withdrawn from non-core duties to create Covid reserves in Punjab

Non-core police duties include those attached with police or civil officers and threatened persons, and officials on temporary attachment with other units.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 20:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Director general of police Dinkar Gupta said while 202 Covid reserves have been created in police stations across districts, another 20 have been constituted in the armed battalions to improve operational readiness for enforcement of various safety norms and protocols in the state. (HT PHOTO)

The Punjab Police has withdrawn 6,355 personnel from non-core duties to create Covid reserves and reinforce its field force at police stations and in the armed battalions.

While 202 Covid reserves have been created in police stations across districts, another 20 have been constituted in the armed battalions to improve operational readiness for enforcement of various safety norms and protocols in the state, director general of police Dinkar Gupta said during the Covid review video conference here.

Gupta said the manpower mobilisation exercise was undertaken from July 17, and as of July 23, 3,669 personnel were part of the 202 Covid reserves in districts while 475 were in the Covid reserves of the armed battalions. The diversion of force has been done from non-core police duties at district police offices, police lines, Saanjh Kendras, those attached with police/civil officers and threatened persons, and officials on temporary attachment with other units.

“Post the exercise, an additional 1,800 police personnel have been mobilised at the police stations, across the ranks of constable to inspector,” he said. As for the armed battalions, the additional personnel deployment, in addition to 475 in the Covid reserves, has been made at Shambhu Barrier (118), security duty in districts (191) and NGOs of armed battalions (102).



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

In body swap, nurses accuse Amritsar hospital MS of issuing back-dated guidelines
Jul 23, 2020 21:15 IST
Shatrughan blames shows like ‘Koffee with Arjun’ for stoking controversy
Jul 23, 2020 21:15 IST
CBI court initiates process to declare suspended Chandigarh inspector PO
Jul 23, 2020 21:14 IST
Asst commissioner, ward officers turn pall bearers to ensure last rites for Covid-positive senior
Jul 23, 2020 21:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.