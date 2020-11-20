6 booked for assault on policeman’s son in Mohali

Six men were booked for allegedly assaulting Gurishan Singh (22), son of assistant sub inspector Karamjit Singh of Chandigarh police, in Mohali (Getty Images/iStockphoto/For representation)

The district police on Thursday booked six men for allegedly assaulting Gurishan Singh (22), son of assistant sub inspector Karamjit Singh of Chandigarh police, at Phase 3B2 here.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening near a park in Phase 3B2 here when a man identified as Guri Bhullar and five of his accomplices assaulted Gurishan, hitting him on the head with a blunt weapon.

Rivalry between Gurishan and Bhullar over a woman was believed to be the reason for the assault, police said.

The suspects reportedly fled from the spot leaving behind Gurishan in a pool of blood.

He was then moved to a private hospital here and given 18 stitches on his head before being discharged.

“We have registered a case under Sections 307, 324, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code at the Mataur police station. The suspects will be nabbed soon. Investigations are continuing,” said Charanjit Singh, the police officer investigating the case.

When contacted, ASI Karamjit Singh said the reasons for the attack were not clear.