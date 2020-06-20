Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 6 persons, including constable, health worker test positive for Covid-19 in P’kula

6 persons, including constable, health worker test positive for Covid-19 in P’kula

Other patients include two men aged 40 and 43 years from Kalka and Vikas Vihar Colony, respectively; and two women aged 42 and 28 years from Jaloli in Barwala and Kalka, respectively

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 22:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

Of the 84 persons who tested positive in Panchkula district , 41 have been discharged and the rest are under treatment. (PTI)

A Haryana police constable and a health worker were among six persons who tested positive for Covid-19 in Panchkula on Saturday, taking the district’s count to 84.

The 47-year-old constable from Yamunanagar was earlier posted at the traffic police station in Sector 4 but was transferred recently. The 30-year-old health worker with the district health department was commuting daily from Ambala to Panchkula on duty.

Other patients include two men aged 40 and 43 years from Kalka and Vikas Vihar Colony, respectively; and two women aged 42 and 28 years from Jaloli in Barwala and Kalka, respectively.

Of the 84 persons who tested positive in the district , 41 have been discharged and the rest are under treatment, said Panchkula deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja.



Apart from this, 44 persons who had travelled to Panchkula from other districts had contracted the infection.

Confusion over numbers

Meanwhile, a bulletin issued by the Haryana government said of the 87 cases testing positive in the district, 40 had been cured and 47 remained active. And even as the district health authorities said six persons tested positive on Saturday, the press note issued by the district administration said 12 cases were reported from different parts of the district.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Plastics factory goes up in flames in Mohali
Jun 20, 2020 22:44 IST
Mental health woes: How to get affordable counselling when in need
Jun 20, 2020 22:41 IST
Shooting in Seattle protest zone leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Jun 20, 2020 22:32 IST
Brighton sink Arsenal with late Maupay strike
Jun 20, 2020 22:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.