Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 6 mother-child hospitals to be functional in Punjab by July

6 mother-child hospitals to be functional in Punjab by July

The hospitals are situated at Dasuya in Hoshiarpur, Samana and Rajpura (Patiala), Khanna (Ludhiana), Nakodar (Jalandhar) and Pathankot

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 21:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday said that six newly built mother and child hospitals in the state would become functional by July. The hospitals are situated at Dasuya in Hoshiarpur, Samana and Rajpura (Patiala), Khanna (Ludhiana), Nakodar (Jalandhar) and Pathankot.

Presiding over the meeting, Sidhu said the government is all set to fill 7,055 vacant posts of medical, paramedical and other posts. “These posts include those currently vacant, getting vacant after promotions and getting vacant on September 30, 2020 after relieving the employees on extension. He said that he will put up the file in next Cabinet Meeting to get a nod to commence the recruitments,” said Sidhu.

The minister said that to provide better health services to the general public, specialties such as medical officer (microbiology), medical officer (SPM), medical officer (forensic medicine) would also be created after nod from government.

Creation of 732 new posts in 122 urban primary health centres, 528 posts in newly constructed urban community health centres in Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Amritsar, was also discussed in the meeting.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Distribution of free textbooks to government school students in Haryana begins
Jun 05, 2020 21:34 IST
SGPC asks Punjab to release pending scholarship amount
Jun 05, 2020 21:33 IST
German basketball returns in bubble format, protests likely
Jun 05, 2020 21:29 IST
Revoke SRO 202, come up with employment policy: Rana
Jun 05, 2020 21:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.