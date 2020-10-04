6-year-old girl dies after mini truck hits motorcycle

A six-year-old girl was killed after the motorcycle she and her parents were riding was hit by a light duty truck at the Dhanas Milk Colony where she lived on Sunday evening.

The truck hit the motorcycle when Pari’s father, Mani Rana, attempted to take a turn at the Milk Colony Chowk. Pari received head injuries after both she and her mother Munni Devi, riding pillion, were thrown off.

She was declared dead by doctors at the Government Medical College and Hospital at Sector 16 while her mother was administered first aid.

Rana, who is a tailor, escaped unhurt.

Truck driver Bhisan Sahni, who is from Bihar, has been arrested and a case registered against him under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sarangpur police station. Both the vehicles have been impounded.

42-year-old mason killed in road mishap

A 42-year-old man, working as a mason, was killed in a mishap on Airport Road on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Biru Khan of a village in Dera Bassi, was riding his motorcycle when he was hit by a car bearing Delhi registration number, police said.

He was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. A case was registered against one Sundar Das, based on the car’s registration number.