Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 60 HP students brought back from Chandigarh amid lockdown

60 HP students brought back from Chandigarh amid lockdown

After arriving in Kangra, the students were sent to their houses in HP roadways buses following health check-ups, officials said

Updated: May 18, 2020 00:08 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Sixty students returned home to Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district from Chandigarh on Sunday amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, officials said.

After arriving in Kangra, the students were sent to their houses in HP roadways buses following health check-ups, the officials said.

The students thanked chief minister Jai Ram Thakur for making arrangements to bring them back, they said.

Many students from Himachal Pradesh move to Chandigarh for taking coaching classes for various entrance examinations. They stay in rented rooms and hostels.



Meanwhile, the government has prepared an action plan to bring back students and other people of the state who are stranded in other parts of the country.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Mild force’ used to disperse migrants blocking highway in Yamunanagar
May 18, 2020 00:28 IST
45-year-old Faridabad man dies of Covid; 23 new cases reported in Haryana
May 18, 2020 00:28 IST
Odisha likely to evacuate 11 lakh people once Cyclone Amphan re-curves
May 18, 2020 00:23 IST
Covid warriors: Southern California Sikhs pitch in to help thousands with meals, groceries
May 18, 2020 00:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.