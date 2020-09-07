Sections
600 students appear in Hisar agri varsity’s PG entrance exam

At least 300 candidates remained absent, the university said in a statement

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 04:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

As many as 601 candidates appeared for the entrance examination Hisar’s Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University conducted for various postgraduate programmes on Sunday.

At least 300 candidates remained absent, the university said in a statement, saying that the examinations will be held in four phases.

According to university registrar BR Kamboj, the examination was conducted as per the Covid-19 pandemic instructions.

He said all the examination centres were sanitised and social distancing norms were followed, besides wearing of masks.



The university also provided water bottles and masks to all candidates after sanitising their hands at the entrance of examination centre.

He said a total of 3,448 students had applied online for these examinations, including postgraduate and PhD courses.

Keeping in view the number of students and the guidelines issued by central and state governments, four examination centres (42 rooms, including halls) were set up to conduct these examinations.

University vice-chancellor Professor Samar Singh also visited the examination centres and took stock of all exam-related preparations.

The registrar said that university had decided to conduct the exam on September 6, September 9, September 12 and September 16.

