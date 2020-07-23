Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 61-year-old woman is UT’s 13th fatality

61-year-old woman is UT’s 13th fatality

The woman was the resident of Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran. She expired at a private Hospital in Panchkula.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 01:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A 61-year-old woman became Chandigarh’s 13th Covid-19 fatality even as the city received 29 fresh cases on Wednesday. This is the seventh fatality this month.

The woman was the resident of Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran. She expired at a private Hospital in Panchkula.

“She was diagnosed as positive for Covid-19. She had reported to the hospital with comorbidities including, diabetics, hypertension, hypothyroidism, and left Tibia fracture,” UT’s Covid-19 bulletin said.

As many seven people who died of the virus in the city were aged 60 or above. Meanwhile, among the new cases, two nurses of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, tested positive, taking the UT’s Covid-19 tally to 780.



Fourteen of Chandigarh’s 29 new cases are contacts of previously diagnosed cases.

Four of a family, residing on PGIMER campus also contracted the infection. They are contacts of previously positive case, who returned from Bengaluru. Nine males from Sector 19, 21, 28, 37, 41, 43, 47, besides Dhanas, Badheri have also been found positive. Their source of infection is not known.

Eight people were released from hospitals after recovery, taking the number of discharged people to 526.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Google to approach CCI for approval on Rs 33,737 crore deal with Jio Platforms
Jul 23, 2020 02:14 IST
Chandigarh mulls allowing nursing homes in residential areas
Jul 23, 2020 02:04 IST
Covid-19 antibodies fade rapidly, raising risk of lost immunity
Jul 23, 2020 02:03 IST
Admission to Chandigarh govt colleges starts from July 27
Jul 23, 2020 02:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.