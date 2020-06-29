Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 62% of 381 new cases from Faridabad, Ggm

62% of 381 new cases from Faridabad, Ggm

As per the health bulletin, nine patients — six in Gurugram, two in Faridabad and one in Mahendergarh — succumbed to the virus

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 23:47 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

On Monday, the death toll rose to 232 (171 men, 61 women), while the case count reached 14,210. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Faridabad and Gurugram districts on Monday reported about 62% of total 381 new Covid-19 cases registered in Haryana.

As per the health bulletin, nine patients — six in Gurugram, two in Faridabad and one in Mahendergarh — succumbed to the virus.

Meanwhile, 585 patients recovered with the maximum (274) in Faridabad, 135 in Gurugram and 51 in Sonepat. Till now, 9,502 people have been cured of Covid in the state, which has 4,476 active cases.

On Monday, the death toll rose to 232 (171 men, 61 women), while the case count reached 14,210.



As per the bulletin, Faridabad reported 134 fresh cases, followed by Gurugram (102), Rewari (31), Panipat and Karnal (18 each), Sonepat (13), Fatehabad (12), Jhajjar and Kaithal (9 each), Sirsa (7), Ambala and Nuh (5 each), Rohtak and Hisar (4 each), Palwal and Kurukshetra (2 each), and Mahendergarh and Jind (3 each).

Among the Hisar patients are a 45-year-old scribe and 59-year-old mother of an electronic media journalist.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Plasma therapy helps stabilise Covid patients, shows trial at Lok Nayak
Jun 29, 2020 23:55 IST
FUEL PRICE HIKE: SAD to hold statewide protests on July 7
Jun 29, 2020 23:54 IST
Woman digs 15-feet well at home to help ailing mother fetch water
Jun 29, 2020 23:54 IST
Home guard stabbed to death in Jind
Jun 29, 2020 23:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.