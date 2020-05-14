64% samples tested for Covid-19 at Chandigarh’s PGIMER are from Punjab, Haryana

In Chandigarh’s main Covid-19 testing centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), 64% samples are from the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana.

With even the other two testing centres, at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, and the Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH), under pressure, delivery of results, even those of pregnant women, are getting delayed, it has been learnt.

As of now, the PGIMER is testing the highest number of samples in a day in the city, having dealt with 6,678 from March 7 to May 11. In comparison, IMTECH has tested 1,831 samples till May 6 (started from the third week of April) and 1,200 have been tested at GMCH from March 25 to May 11.

PGIMER data reveals that of 6,678 samples, the highest number (2,898) came from Punjab, followed by Chandigarh (2,401) and Haryana (1,364).

“The institute is catering to not only the tricity (Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula), but also some other districts of Punjab, such as Jalandhar and Rupnagar, on request. In Haryana, we cater to Ambala and Yamunanagar as well,” says Dr Mini P Singh, nodal officer, Covid-19 laboratory services, PGIMER.

Admitting to the “pressure” this puts on the existing infrastructure, she says the lab remains closed for only two to three hours a day.

“We are providing training to adjoining states. We have already trained 11 officials from laboratories in the northern region and currently nine more are undergoing training. We hope the adjoining states will soon gear up for more testing,” says Dr Singh.

Manuj Tripathi, who is the IMTECH official spokesperson, says though their laboratory receives samples from Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana, the institute does not maintain area-wise data.

A GMCH official, not wishing to be named, says 40 to 55 samples are received daily, almost all of them from Chandigarh. “Ours is a small lab and we test only samples from the city and very few from other states. So far, we have tested 1,200 samples.”

Meanwhile, a Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, official, not wishing to be named, claimed reports of samples of pregnant women “sent to the IMTECH laboratory” are being received after 48 hours. Recently, three women were tested Covid-19 positive after they delivered babies, exposing several staff and other women to risk. “The reports are received after 48 hours. We want these should be sent within six to seven hours,” said the official.