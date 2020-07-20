65-year-old woman is Mohali’s 12th Covid-19 fatality, 20 new cases reported

Sections
Updated: Jul 20, 2020 19:31 IST

By HT correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Twenty fresh cases were reported in Mohali on Monday. (HT PHOTO/For representation only)

A 65-year-old Zirakpur woman diagnosed with Covid-19 died on Friday, taking the death rate to 12 in the district, even as 20 new cases pushed up the count to 551.

Sheela Devi from from Penta Home on VIP Road died at Chandigarh’s Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Monday.

Dr Manjit Singh, Mohali civil surgeon, said she was also suffering from hypertension, diabetes and heart disease.

Sheela Devi was cremated according to protocol under the observation of health officials, he added.



20 positive cases reported

Among the 20 cases reported today were a woman, 30, from Malakpur; a man, 34, from Sector 111; two women, 20 and 18, and a man, 48, from Sector 125; a woman, 47, and two men, both 39, from Zirakpur; a man, 24, from Dhakoli; a woman, 36, from Baltana, a man, 65; from Sunny Enclave, Zirakpur; a woman, 38, and three children: A boy and girl, both aged nine, and a six-year-old boy from Dasmesh Nagar, Kharar; two women, 31 and 26, from Sector 69; a man, 24, from Dera Bassi, a man, 25, from Handesra and another man, 35, from Lalru.

On Monday, 44 patients were discharged after recovering from the disease, bringing down the number of active patients to 177 in the district.

Out of total 551 cases, 362 have recovered, while 12 have died.

