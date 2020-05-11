Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 65-yr-old Faridabad man is Haryana’s 11th fatality

65-yr-old Faridabad man is Haryana’s 11th fatality

Was a heart patient and had undergone three surgeries in the past

Updated: May 11, 2020 23:44 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Haryana reported eleventh death due to Covid-19 on Monday. Senior doctors said the deceased was a 65-year-old man from Faridabad, the district which has till now seen four corona-related casualties.

The victim was also a heart patient and had undergone three surgeries in the past.

The count of positive cases in the state has now reached 730.

The maximum new cases — nine — have been reported from Jhajjar since Sunday evening, including three members of an already infected person’s family. Seven new cases were detected in Faridabad, five in Sonepat, three in Gurugram, two in Charkhi Dadri and one in Mahendergarh, the health department bulletin stated.



Senior doctors said the seven cases of Faridabad included five vegetable sellers or their contacts, a bank employee and a shopkeeper.

In Sonepat, the new patients included the wife and son of an infected vegetable seller from Ganaur, a contact of a nurse working at a private hospital in the district, a woman from Kasampur village and a man from Garh Shahjahan Pur village.

In Charkhi Dadri, one of the patients was a man who returned from Gujarat last week and in Mahendergarh, the patient had a Delhi connection. He had gone to Delhi to bring his father, who works with Rajasthan Police.

11-YEAR-OLD GIRL TESTS POSITIVE KURUKSHETRA

An 11-year-old girl has tested positive in Dhanani village of Kurukshetra. Chief medical officer Dr Sukhbir Singh said the girl was in contact of the 27-year-old woman cook posted in a Panchkula police station.

In Hisar, a 43-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) jawan has been found infected, said Covid-19 nodal officer and deputy chief medical officer Jaya Goel.

She said the jawan had returned from Delhi on May 7 and was kept under isolation at a centre in Hisar.

Goel said the health department has started tracing his contacts and they will be quarantined as well.

Both these cases have not been included in the state’s health bulletin.

37 CURED, DISCHARGED

As many as 37 patients were discharged after their treatment on Monday — 27 in Ambala and 10 in Sonepat. It was the highest number of persons cured in a day in the state so far. With this, there are 382 active cases in the state now.

