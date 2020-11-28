650 candidates to take CAT in Ludhiana today; Covid precautions in place

As many as 650 candidates will appear for the Common Admission Test (CAT) on Sunday at Satnam Infosol on Threeke Road, which is the only exam centre in Ludhiana.

In Punjab, the other centres have been set up in Amritsar, Patiala, Jalandhar, Bathinda, Pathankot and Sangrur. Clearing this exam is a pre-requisite for admission to Indian Institute of Managements (IIMs) across the country.

To avoid crowding at the venue, candidates have been asked to reach the exam centre as per the assigned time slots sent on their registered mail and mobile numbers on Saturday.

At the centre in Ludhiana, authorities have put several measures in place to ensure the safety of students amid the pandemic.

To avoid crowding, the seating plan will not be put up on the notice board. This information will be given to candidates when they get their admit cards scanned before entry.

Students will also undergo thermal scanning at the entrance gate. If their body temperature is above normal (37.5 °C/99.4 F), or if they show any symptoms of Covid, they will be seated in an isolation room to take the exam.

The exam will be held in three slots—8.30am, 12pm and 4.30pm.

As per IIM Indore’s instructions, a candidate will have to wear face masks and carry gloves and hand sanitisers into the examination centre. The entry gate will be closed 15 minutes before the exam.

Other instructions:

Candidates should not wear jackets or sweaters with pockets

Digital watches/items cannot be carried into the exam centre

They must carry a physical copy of their admit cards and an ID proof .

