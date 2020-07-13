Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 658 new Covid-19 cases in Haryana, tally at 21,240

658 new Covid-19 cases in Haryana, tally at 21,240

According to the state’s health department, the total figure includes 15,983 recoveries and 4,965 active cases.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 13:55 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Chandigarh

Haryana’s Covid-19 death toll now stands at 301. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

Haryana on Sunday reported 658 new cases of Covid-19, taking the state’s coronavirus tally to 21,240.

The state’s Covid-19 death toll now stands at 301.

Meanwhile, with the highest single-day spike of 28,637 cases and 551 fatalities in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 count reached 8,49,553 on Sunday even as the recovery rate marginally improved to 62.93 per cent.



According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, this includes 2,92,258 active cases, and 5,34,621 cured and discharged or migrated patients. The toll due to the disease has reached 22,674 in the country.

