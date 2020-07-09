679 new infections take Haryana’s tally to 19,369

Sections
Big Spike: Five patients die, 404 recover; active cases reach 4,572

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 23:13 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Five Covid-19 patients succumbed to the illness on Thursday in Haryana, taking the number of those dead to 287.

As per a medical bulletin, the state reported 679 fresh cases from 17 districts on Thursday, which pushed the patients’ tally to 19,369.

Among the dead were one person each from Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Sirsa and Yamunanagar.

The number of active cases on Thursday was 4,572. The bulletin said that 404 infected persons were cured on Thursday, taking the total number of recovered patients to 14,510.



There were 71 critically ill patients, including 20 on ventilator support, at medical facilities across Gurugram (11), Faridabad (8) and Rohtak (1). 4,501 patients had mild symptoms.

While the national capital region (NCR) districts of Faridabad (182), Gurugram (151) and Sonepat (85) collectively accounted for 61% of the fresh cases reported on Thursday, Bhiwani (51), Rohtak (46), Ambala (34), Palwal and Karnal (24 each), Panipat (21), Jhajjar (16), Sirsa (14) and Nuh (13) were also major contributors to the tally.

With 1,023 active cases, Faridabad has overtaken Gurugram, which has 986 active cases. Sonepat district is at number three with 594 active cases, followed by Rohtak (330) and Rewari (284).

Among the other districts, Jind reported seven fresh cases followed by Fatehabad (5), Panchkula, Kaithal and Yamunanagar (2 each). Hisar, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Kurukshetra and Charkhi Dadri did not report any fresh cases, the health bulletin mentioned.

