68-year-old hangs self in Himachal's Kullu

68-year-old hangs self in Himachal’s Kullu

Man found hanging from a tree; no external injuries or suicide note found

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 15:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

(Representative Image/iStock)

A 68-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself in Kullu on Thursday.

Local residents found the man’s body hanging from a tree in Jarad village around 8am. No suicide note or external injuries were found on the body, police said.

The body was taken to the Kullu regional hospital for conducting postmortem.

Confirming the incident, Kullu superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Singh confirmed the report and said the police were conducting an investigation.



Inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure Act (CrPC).

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. You can reach Mental Health and Rehabilitation Centre, Boileauganj, Shimla, at 0177-2633601 or visit www.hhmhrshimla.org.

