683 quarantine centres set up across Himachal

As many as 683 quarantine centres have been setup across Himachal with a bedding-capacity of 32,361, an official spokesperson said on Monday. A total of 253 doctors and 287 paramedics have been posted at the quarantine centres.

Around 5,000 people have been registered at these quarantine centres, said the spokesperson.

Most people who had applied to return to Himachal from other states have been brought back and have been asked to complete institutional quarantine before finally going home, he said.

As many as 1.5 lakh people have returned to the state and state government has started a new programme ‘nigaha’ to sensitise families returning from outside the state, the spokesperson said.

Strict quarantine norms have helped prevent community spread of coronavirus,” he said, adding that state officials, representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies were ensuring that people returning from other parts of the state were following quarantine norms.

The spokesperson said an application had been developed to check quarantine violations.The Coronamukt Himachal Mobile App (http://covid19.gov.in) is being used to ensure that people don’t jump quarantine.