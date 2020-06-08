Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 683 quarantine centres set up across Himachal

683 quarantine centres set up across Himachal

Around 5,000 people have registered at quarantine centres in Himachal

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 12:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/

Most people who had applied to return to Himachal from other states have been brought back and have been asked to complete institutional quarantine before finally going home. (HT FILE PHOTO )

As many as 683 quarantine centres have been setup across Himachal with a bedding-capacity of 32,361, an official spokesperson said on Monday. A total of 253 doctors and 287 paramedics have been posted at the quarantine centres.

Around 5,000 people have been registered at these quarantine centres, said the spokesperson.

Most people who had applied to return to Himachal from other states have been brought back and have been asked to complete institutional quarantine before finally going home, he said.

As many as 1.5 lakh people have returned to the state and state government has started a new programme ‘nigaha’ to sensitise families returning from outside the state, the spokesperson said.



Strict quarantine norms have helped prevent community spread of coronavirus,” he said, adding that state officials, representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies were ensuring that people returning from other parts of the state were following quarantine norms.

The spokesperson said an application had been developed to check quarantine violations.The Coronamukt Himachal Mobile App (http://covid19.gov.in) is being used to ensure that people don’t jump quarantine.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Yash Fatnani is personifying his vision, one step at a time
Jun 08, 2020 12:39 IST
Penguin teaser: A helpless Keerthy Suresh is searching for her son
Jun 08, 2020 12:42 IST
Orissa High Court Recruitment 2020: Application invited for 17 district Judge posts
Jun 08, 2020 12:38 IST
Black Lives Matter, sexism: Beyoncé’s powerful graduation speech
Jun 08, 2020 12:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.