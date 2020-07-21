Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 694 new cases, six fatalities in Haryana

694 new cases, six fatalities in Haryana

6,277 active cases, tally now climbs to 26,858 cases; 20,226 have recovered so far

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 00:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

As per the medical bulletin, the cumulative number of Covid-19 positive cases climbed to 26,858 on Monday, while as many as 20,226 patients have been discharged after getting cured so far. (HT FILE)

Six persons died of Covid-19 while 694 others tested positive for the virus in Haryana on Monday, the state health department said. Besides, the state also recorded 433 recoveries on the day.

Three of the deceased are from Sonepat while one each is from Nuh, Hisar and Jhajjar districts. The state’s Covid-19 death count now stands at 355.

As per the medical bulletin, the cumulative number of Covid-19 positive cases climbed to 26,858 on Monday, while as many as 20,226 patients have been discharged after getting cured so far.

The number of active cases stood at 6,277 on Monday.



Haryana health minister Anil Vij said the recovery rate of Covid- 19 in the state is about 75% and the cases are doubling in 22 days. Considering these figures, he said, there was no sign of community transmission in the state. He said no side effects were observed during the human trial of the Covid-19 vaccine at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak.

As per the bulletin, Gurugram reported the highest number of fresh cases at 109 followed by Faridabad (103), Sonepat (98), Rewari (75), Ambala (70), Palwal and Panipat (35 each), Jhajjar (24), Hisar (23), Karnal (21), Mahendergarh (20), Rohtak (15), Fatehabad (14), Panchkula (13), Bhiwani and Sirsa (8 each), Kurukshetra, Jind, Kaithal and Charkhi Dadri (5 each), Nuh (3).

Two patients, including a woman, died due of Covid-19 in Karnal, taking the toll to 10 in the district, Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said. The deceased woman, 57, belonged to Shiv Colony of Karnal and was also suffering from cancer and diabetes. Similarly, one person suffering from the Covid-19 infection died in Rohtak, said civil surgeon Dr Anil Birla. However, these three fatalities were not reflected in the state’s health bulletin released on Monday evening.

