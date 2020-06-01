Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 7 arrested after two groups clash over parking in Chandigarh’s Sector 49

7 arrested after two groups clash over parking in Chandigarh’s Sector 49

Police said despite a night curfew, a meeting to settle the issue was called on Sunday by president of the colony.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 21:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Two separate cases were registered under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. (AFP)

Two cases were registered and seven persons were arrested after two rival groups clashed over parking in a Sector-49 colony here, police said on Monday.

Police arrested Mandeep Malik, Shivam, Pradeep, Deeapk Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Vikas, Ankit, all residents of Sector 49C. All the accused were later bailed out.

Mandeep Malik, 26, who works as a gym trainer, in his complaint alleged that a few days ago he had a fight with Pradeep over parking. The matter had ended in a compromise, but Pradeep had issued him threats about which he had complained to the president of the colony, Malik told the police.

Police said despite a night curfew, a meeting to settle the issue was called on Sunday by president of the colony Raj Kumar. As Malik had some work, he asked his brother-in-law Shivam to go ahead. When he reached there, he saw accused Pardeep, Deeapk Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Vikas and Ankit assaulting Shivam. After he intervened, the accused attacked him as well. Injured Mandeep and Shivam were admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.



In the second case, Pradeep, 26, who works as a safai karmachari, accused Mandeep of threatening and attacking him and his family. Pradeep told the police that the woman he had divorced in 2015 had remarried Mandeep, which is why the latter nursed a grudge against him.

Two separate cases were registered under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

IGNOU opens admissions for 10 new online programmes, adds 24 SWAYAM courses
Jun 01, 2020 21:17 IST
7 arrested after two groups clash over parking in Chandigarh’s Sector 49
Jun 01, 2020 21:16 IST
Liquor shops to stay open till 8pm, orders Delhi govt
Jun 01, 2020 21:16 IST
Gym owners in Ludhiana hold protest, hand over memorandum to MLA Talwar
Jun 01, 2020 21:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.