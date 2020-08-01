Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 7 booked for molesting student, assaulting family in Chandigarh

7 booked for molesting student, assaulting family in Chandigarh

The victim’s family members sustained injuries

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Representative image/iStockphoto

As many as seven unidentified men were booked on Saturday for molesting a BCA student and assaulting her family in the Sector-38 market.

In her complaint, the victim said that on July 30, the men started harassing her and when she objected, they molested her. Then, she called her father and other family members and the accused attacked and injured them. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Sector-39 police station. No arrests have been made so far.

Man attacked with sharp-edged weapon

Two men were booked for assaulting Ramanpreet Singh of Buterla village, Chandigarh, with sharp-edged weapons. The accused have been identified as Honey alias Boxer and Sahil. Singh said the accused attacked him and his neighbour Abhishek near Dushehra Ground in Buterla. A case has been registered at Sector-39 police station. No arrests have been made so far.

5 booked for attacking man, son



Five people were booked for assaulting a father-son duo in Sector 38, Chandigarh. The complainant, Bhupinder Singh, a resident of Sector 38, alleged that Prince, Vijay, Rana, Yuvi and Mukesh threatened and assaulted him and his son. They were injured and admitted to GMSH-16. A case has been registered at Sector-39 police station. No arrests have been made so far.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Assault on truck driver transporting meat: Badshahpur SHO suspended
Aug 01, 2020 23:45 IST
Ghaziabad case burden shifts from planned localities to old city
Aug 01, 2020 23:45 IST
Supplying of mobile phones and drugs to inmates: Deputy superintendent’s son held from Sirsa
Aug 01, 2020 23:45 IST
Surprise inspection finds 19 aged persons living in a ‘pitiful’ state at private old age home
Aug 01, 2020 23:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.