7 Hazur Sahib pilgrims test Covid-19 positive in Tarn Taran, one in Moga

Seven Hazur Sahib pilgrims, who had returned from Nanded, Maharashtra, tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Thursday, taking the district count to 15.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal said of the 15 cases in the district, 14 are Hazur Sahib returnees.

The patients are a 53-year-old man, 55-year-old woman and 54-year-old woman from Patti, a 57-year-old woman and 26-year-old man from Sursingh village, while a 50-year-old man and 72-year-old man tested positive in Dilawalpur. Two persons found covid positive in Sangrur. Their samples were taken at checkpost mounted on Patiala-Sangrur road near Amargarh.

MOGA COUNT REACHES FIVE

One Hazur Sahib pilgrim tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Moga on Thursday, taking the districts count to five.

The man, a resident of Ghaloti village in Dharamkot sub-division, was admitted to the isolation ward of Moga’s civil hospital.

Earlier, Moga had been declared Covid-19 free after all four positive patients recovered from the disease.

Civil surgeon Dr Andesh Kang said, “A total of 90 pilgrims have returned to the district from Hazur Sahib. These pilgrims were quarantine upon their return and their swab samples were sent for testing. The reports of 60 others are awaited. At present, there is only one active case in the district.”

A group of 20 pilgrims had returned from Maharashtra’s Hazur Sahib in a private vehicle on Monday.

They had gone for the pilgrimage in the second week of March, but were stranded there after a lockdown was imposed.

Ten returnees have also tested positive in Punjab’s Mohali.