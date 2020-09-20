7 months on, tiling restarts at Ludhiana’s Sarabha Nagar market

Work to lay interlocking tiles in I-Block of Saraha Nagar Market restarted on Sunday, seven months after its was interrupted.

Municipal corporation councillor for Ward 56 Amrit Varsha Rampal said that the project, which was to cost ₹35 lakh, had begun in December, 2019. “As per the project, interlocking tiles were to be laid in the entire I-block compound. However, in March, due to the lockdown the work was stalled. After we pressed the matter, the contractor resumed work,” said Rampal.

She said the interlocking work will be completed in the next 10 days. Today, the earthmovers were seen removing the cemented pavement to lay interlocking tiles.

The move, however, did not do down well with a few residents who said interlocking was not required as the pavement was in fit condition.